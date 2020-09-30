Celebrating its 10th anniversary the annual Hammer Down 5K, presented by JE Dunn Construction, will be Oct. 17 beginning at the company's offices at 2555 Cumberland Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
The 5K run/walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., with registration opening at 7 a.m. A 1K Fun Run for kids will start at 9:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19 strict safety guidelines have been developed for the run, details can be found at http://www.hammerdownrun.com.
Proceeds from the race will benefit The Feeding the Homeless Project Inc. and The Orange Duffle Bag Initiative. In the history of the race over $500,000 has been donated to charities. Last year’s race raised a total of $102,433.00 for the non-profits.
The race course is USATF Certified and a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier. In addition to awards in age categories, the race will also challenge runners to achieve the fastest time up the Quarter Mile King/Queen of the Hill, beginning on Bert Adams Drive and reaching the top of Mt. Wilkerson Parkway.
Registration fee for the 5K and 5K Stroller is $25, late registration is $30. The 1K Fun Run registration fee is $10, late registration fee is $15. Participants may register in advance at http://www.hammerdownrun.com or on race day. Race packets will be available for pick up on race day beginning at 7 a.m. at JE Dunn’s office.
