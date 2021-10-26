Pictured from left are Mike Bartlett, JE Dunn executive vice president; Mike Daley and Christopher Chan, president and board member, respectively, of Orange Duffle Bag Initiative; Bill Sutton and Heather Steiner, chairman and vice chairman, respectively, for For the Hope Partnership formerly Feeding the Homeless Project; and Dan Kaufman, JE Dunn East Region president and board member of FTHP.
Two metro Atlanta charities — For the Hope Partnership Inc., formerly the Feeding the Homeless Project, and the Orange Duffel Bag Initiative — were the ultimate winners in JE Dunn Construction’s 11th annual Hammer Down 5K.
East Region President Dan Kaufman applauded the commitment and work of the two nonprofits and, in post-event check presentations, contributed $45,000 to each organization on behalf of JE Dunn.
The Oct. 16 event started and finished at JE Dunn’s offices, located in the Cumberland area.
Runners and walkers participating in the 11th annual Hammer Down numbered almost 200, taking on the USATF-Certified and Peachtree Road Race Qualifier course in chilly weather.
Over the history of the Hammer Down, JE Dunn — with strong support from the company’s clients and trade partners — has raised close to $700,000 in support of Atlanta-area nonprofit organizations.
