The Japan America Society of Georgia is seeking four Georgia students, two girls and two boys, interested in participating in the 34th Annual Asian-Pacific Children’s Convention in Fukuoka, Japan.
The convention will take place from July 15-25.
The JASG will again act as the official liaison office between the APCC, the city of Fukuoka and Atlanta's APCC delegation. It will manage all pre-departure preparations for this fully funded and chaperoned exchange program.
Georgia’s four students will join more than 300 other Junior Ambassadors from around the world for two weeks of culture and language exchange, home stays, sightseeing and sporting events. Georgia will also send a chaperone to facilitate between the students and the convention. This person will be able to supervise and provide assistance for the Junior Ambassadors during the entire schedule.
The JASG requests that any student who meets the participation criteria and eligibility requirements to submit an essay, no more than two pages - either handwritten or typed - on why they would make a good Junior Ambassador and representative of Georgia. The student should also submit a single drawing on an 8 1⁄2" x 11” piece of white paper that represents the theme of the convention and provide a confidential letter of recommendation from the student’s teacher or another adult who is not the student’s parent and/or guardian.
Students should complete and submit the application form at www.JASGeorgia.org/APCC. The deadline for submission is Feb. 10.
