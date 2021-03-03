Austell resident James C. Birdsong, Jr., a member of the famed Birdsong family, national published author, vocalist, motivational speaker and respected leader in the Gospel music industry, received an honorary Doctor of Sacred Music degree (Honoris Causa) from New Covenant International Bible College in Columbia, South Carolina.
A recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, the honorary degree was confirmed Feb. 4 by Dr. Veronica A. Johnson, founder and president of New Covenant International Bible College. A native of Richmond, California, Birdsong was recognized for his many contributions to Gospel music and promoting the advocacy of the arts for today’s youth.
“This prestigious award entitles his name to be included on the New Covenant International Bible College worldwide honorary registry,” said Johnson. “We are honored to confirm Dr. Birdsong the Doctor of Sacred Music.”
The recommendation for Birdsong to be a candidate for the degree was made by Johnson to the Executive Review Board of the college.
Birdsong attended Fairfield High School in Fairfield, California where he graduated in 1998. He moved to Atlanta to pursue his career in the Gospel music industry and attend college. In 2010, Birdsong earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Education from Beulah Heights University. The 40-year-old earned a Graduate Certificate in Marketing from the University of Phoenix. With multiple awards, citations, nominations, and proclamations from the Gospel music industry to elected officials, Birdsong was honored by the United States House of Representatives in the Congressional Record and inducted into the National Society of Leadership & Success.
Birdsong is the Founder, President and Executive Director of Birdsong Association of Broadcasting & Arts, Inc., a new 501c3 nonprofit organization in Atlanta with the mission, goal, and purpose to mentor today’s African American youth in pursuing their careers of performing arts and media broadcasting by promoting various programs, initiatives, offer scholarships, workshops, benefit concert, partnerships with school districts, HBCUs and more. The organization plans to launch additional operations in Los Angeles and New York City.
To learn more about Birdsong and booking inquiries, visit www.jamescbirdsongjr.net.
