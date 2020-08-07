Austell resident and author James C. Birdsong Jr. will receive the Shining Star Award presented by Preach the Word Worldwide Network TV, an international Christian TV network in Roswell, Ga. The ceremony's fifth year is set to be held Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. via pay-per-view live stream.
Birdsong, 40, is being honored for his contributions to the Gospel music industry, leadership in the community, and mentoring to youth throughout the United States. The author of the inspirational memoir, "The Best is Yet to Come: A Testimony of One Young Man’s Redemption," has been featured on numerous TV, radio, and print media outlets nationwide and abroad.
His accomplishments include the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, a nomination for the 2020 4th Annual Gulf Coast Gospel Music Awards for Kingdom Influencer of the Year and Marquis Who’s Who Top Artist recognition for his role in the Gospel music industry.
Birdsong recently established the Birdsong Association of Broadcasting & Arts, Inc., a nonprofit organization in Atlanta with a second operation in Los Angeles. The organization will help African American youth nationwide pursue careers in performing arts and broadcasting through various programs, scholarships, fundraisers, events, partnerships with Atlanta and Los Angeles area school districts, HBCUs and more.
For more information, visit www.jamescbirdsongjr.net or www.ptwwnbroadcastinginc.ticketspice.com/shiningstarawardsgala.
