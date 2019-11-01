Author, gospel vocalist and 2019 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award recipient James C. Birdsong Jr. will receive the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award by Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.
The Austell resident is being recognized for his accomplishments and contributions in the gospel music industry, entertainment, leadership and mentoring youth at home and nationwide. The award reads, “May this Outstanding Citizen be afforded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia in his travels to other states, to nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever he may hereafter travel or reside. Thank you for your service to our State.”
In addition to the award, Birdsong received congratulatory letters from United States Congress members of Georgia such as Congressman David Scott, D-13, Senator Johnny Isakson, R-GA, and Senator David Perdue, R-GA, applauding his accomplishments.
Birdsong is the author of the inspirational memoir “The Best is Yet to Come: A Testimony of One Young Man’s Redemption” and was featured in the 2019 72nd Edition of Marquis Who’s Who in America. Recently, he was named Marquis Who’s Who Top Artist.
To date, he has been featured on various media platforms nationally. In August, the 39-year-old Cobb County resident did his first live radio interview in Nigeria as a special guest on the Hallelujah Dey Gospel Show hosted by Nigerian gospel recording artist and radio personality Populah Dgenerus on Facebook Live.
“God continues to open more doors for me on a larger platform,” said Birdsong. “It has been a long journey for me as an African American boy of the inner city in Richmond, California, attending public school in the special education program. My parents did not raise me to be a quitter and this is one of my advice for today’s youth. There is still more work to do in this effort.”
To learn more about Birdsong, visit www.jamescbirdsongjr.com or reach him on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
