The Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta announced the first cohort of its 20 Under 20 Georgia Muslims initiative, which included five from Cobb County.
The five are:
- Shukraat Adesina, 16, of Marietta. She is one of the few Muslim Beta Club officers of the state of Georgia. A rising 11th grader, she has been recognized for her academic excellence with nearly a dozen awards, including invitations to NSLC and the Governors Honors Program, the Cobb County CTAE Student of the Year nominee under Technology, and won the Honors World literature award. Along with her academic success and her leadership of Beta Club, she is involved as a Student Ambassador, is on the First Robotics Team, and HOSA.
- Noor Fong, 16, of Marietta. A Chinese Egyptian American high-achiever, she was accepted by Georgia State University at 15 years old, making Dean's list her first semester. Now dually enrolled at both GSU and the William & Reed Academy, she is a member of the robotics team, is the official artist for the school newspaper, attended a Hacking Camp sponsored by the NSA and is in the Rising Star program at SCAD. She has volunteered with the YMCA, The Packaged Good, Islamic Relief and trained as a speaker for ISB. Her artwork recently received High Honors at the Middle & High School Art Exhibition hosted by the Johns Creek Arts Center.
- Nour Khalifa, 16, of Smyrna. Dean’s list, Governors Honors Program, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, University of Pennsylvania Book Award, Wesleyan College Book Award and the 2022 Georgia Certificate of Merit are just a few of the honors, awards and recognitions she has received before her senior year of high school at the Atlanta Girls' School. She is also on the varsity soccer, cross country and basketball teams, was named captain of all three and won several championships. She plays the violin, co-created a new campus club: Leadership AGS to understand urban problems and co-founded the school’s first student-led newspaper, The Laurel Leaf.
- Shanzeh Sheikh, 19, of Marietta. Before her freshman year, her medical research was published in the "Journal of Emerging Investigators." She was valedictorian of The Walker School, a National Merit Scholarship finalist, a U.S. Presidential Scholars candidate, a member of the National Honor Society, received the Girl Scout Gold Award and was captain of the varsity swim team. She and her family support a school in Nilore Pakistan and she was president of the Model UN. She is studying global health at Duke University.
- Isa Siddique, 16, of Kennesaw. He is a black belt in Karate and a member of Lyndon Academy's drumline. He has studied both Mandarin Chinese and Spanish, along with AP and honors classes. He spends his summers mentoring younger students in STEM at Camp Invention, where he also completed a leadership internship. This summer he will be volunteering at McKenna Farms, a program that focuses on therapies for children with disabilities. He has also participated in RCM’s Uplift program and was elected his school's first Homecoming King.
The ISB held a virtual recognition celebration on Aug. 22.
