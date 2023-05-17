Isakson Living’s founder Andy Isakson accepted the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation Community Leadership Award on behalf of the Isakson family for their spirit of service and for their impact on the lives of people with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
Isakson, the developer/operator of the Southeast’s premier life plan communities, was also a presenter at the inaugural World Neuroscience Day conference in Atlanta on May 6.
World Neuroscience Day is an awareness campaign and conference created by ANF to inspire the community and people touched by neurological diseases like MS, Parkinson's, Epilepsy and Alzheimer's. ANF's one-day conference highlighted the need to maximize the advancement of treatment/diagnosis and to improve outcomes through education and service that improve quality of life for people living with neurological diseases.
The Isaksons are generations of dedicated Georgians raising awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia. The Isakson Initiative was established by Andy Isakson’s brother, former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, following his retirement due to Parkinson’s. It is the continuation of the Isakson family’s lifelong commitment to service and dedication, notably as champions for advancements in biomedical research and development.
