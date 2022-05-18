Whether it is a raccoon rumbling around in a garbage can or a coyote finishing off the pet food left on the back porch, many people have had some sort of human-wildlife conflict issue.
Why is wildlife near homes in the first place? It is most commonly because of easy access to “food,” according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“Wildlife can, and will, take advantage of ‘easy food’ opportunities,” said Kaitlin Goode, Urban Wildlife Program Manager for the Wildlife Resources Division. "So, it is our job, as homeowners to ensure that we are keeping these non-natural foods away from wildlife – for our safety, the protection of our homes, and for wildlife."
Some basic tips are:
Don’t feed wildlife.
Keep items such as grills and pet food off-limits. Clean and store grills when not in use, keep pet food indoors and feed pets indoors.
Refill bird feeders infrequently and in small amounts.
Make trash cans inaccessible. Keep lids securely fastened or store trash cans in a secured location until the morning of trash pick-up.
Resources for resolving human-wildlife conflicts, including a list of professional nuisance trappers, fact sheets, wildlife rehabilitator information and tips on managing land for wildlife can be found at https://georgiawildlife.com/living-with-wildlife.
