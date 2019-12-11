Ironmonger Brewing Company, 2129 Northwest Parkway SE in Marietta, will have a pet-friendly happy hour social on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
A pet-friendly establishment, Ironmonger will donate 15% of all beverage sales to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.
For more information, visit https://www.ironmongerbrewing.com.
