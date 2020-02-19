Ironmonger Brewing, 2129 NW Parkway SE, Suite 105 in Marietta, will have the Iron and Anvil Artists Market on March 28 from 2 to 8 p.m.
The event, rain or shine, will feature over 40 local artists, crafters and designers. Several local blacksmiths will also be forging knives and tools on-site. The Bearded Chef will provide BBQ.
For more information, visit ironmongerbrewing.com.
