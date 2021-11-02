The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Introduction to Indian Cuisine on Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon.

This two- part course will provide an introduction to the world of aromatic Indian spices and the health benefits they offer. Free, but registration is required and space is limited to 15 people.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.

