Cobb County PARKS and Atlanta Youth Tennis and Education Foundation will hold a free tennis event on Jan. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fair Oaks Tennis Center, 1460 W. Booth Road Ext. in Marietta.

The event is for children, ages 5-13. No equipment or experience is necessary. There will be tennis games, pizza and prizes.

To register for the event, visit aytef.org/register and click on Community Outreach - Block Party.

For more information, contact Fair Oaks Tennis Center at 770-528-8480 or email Kirsten@aytef.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.