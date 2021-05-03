Animal activist Janice Overbeck has focused on raising money and awareness for spay and neuter clinics in Mexico through her local non-profit, JO Gives Inc., since April 2019 when she traveled there with her husband and children in hopes of creating the first Homeless Pets Club internationally.
JO Gives Inc. is the giving arm of The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, located at 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta.
Instead of finding pet homelessness and overcrowding in animal shelters like what is seen in the U.S., she found an overpopulation issue in the impoverished areas of Ensenada and Tijuana, Mexico where residents do not have the income to spay or neuter their pets. Overbeck became connected with locals and other Americans who work tirelessly to alleviate the population issue of pets and street dogs and cats by offering free spay and neuter clinics to the town locals.
After she returned home, Overbeck went to her non-profit, started fundraising and planning for a return trip that would make a big impact on raising awareness for this crisis. She eventually made this idea into a special project initiative called “Project Mexico.” JO Gives made it their mission to spay and neuter 2,000 dogs and cats through the project.
The non profit teamed up with other organizations including Lucky Chi and Birdhouse/Doghouse Foundation, Kong, KVP and Homeless Pets Foundation to complete almost 2,000 canine and feline sterilization surgeries since April 2019. These organizations and their contributions to the JO Gives clinics are instrumental in making this goal attainable.
Kong Veterinary Products, which has donated e-collars, syringes, gauzes, gloves and disposable drapes to multiple mass clinics, will be donating those supplies again this year. Dr. Michael Good, The Georgia HSVMA representative and founder of the Homeless Pets Foundation, will again be supporting this event as a partner and donor.
Over the past two years, JO Gives has held over seven dozen spay and neuter clinics in order to achieve their ambitious goal. The final spay and neuter clinic took place on May 2 in The Cartolandia neighborhood in Tijuana, Mexico and will put Project Mexico at or over its goal of 2,000 sterilizations. These clinics in Mexico are performed by a team of doctors who create a sterile environment in mobile operating rooms and tents for the working poor pet owners in the area. Many homeless street dogs and cats are also sterilized to help with the overpopulation issues in the community.
For more information, visit www.jogives.com.
