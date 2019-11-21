The Cobb County Community Services Board's Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities program, called Choices 2, will have an open house on Dec. 7.
The open house, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 2051 Greenridge Street in Smyrna, is designed to inform people that there are choices of services and programs for those with intellectual/developmental disabilities.
“Our person-centered thinking, planning and practices ensure individual goals and service delivery are based upon a balance between what is important to an individual and what is important for an individual,” said Lorie Winn, chief intellectual/developmental disability officer.
The team at Choices 2 works with individuals to improve activities of daily life and to enhance the quality of life through exercise, education, volunteerism, arts and crafts, and recreational/leisure activities. The agency’s community access services are individually planned to meet individual needs and preferences for active community participation. The agency also offers supported employment services and assists with family support services to meet every day needs that are often critical in avoiding family crises.
For more information, visit www.cobbcsb.com.
