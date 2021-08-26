Kennesaw-based Innovative Fitness awarded the 2nd annual 2021 Chris Conti Memorial Grant to the City of Chatsworth, benefiting the city's Police and Fire Departments.
This year, all non-profits, non-profits, public safety organizations, and public high schools in the state of Georgia were invited to apply.
The brand-new fitness center will be housed within the Chatsworth Police Department, 501 N. 3rd Avenue in Chatsworth. The police force presently consists of 19 sworn officers and two administrative staff members in a city of 4,300 residents. The Fire Department maintains 14 full-time and 14 part-time employees.
The newly designed fitness space will consist of the latest cardio, strength and functional training equipment aimed to promote and encourage physical fitness among the police and fire workforce.
Innovative Fitness inaugurated the Chris Conti Memorial Grant in 2020 to honor the memory of their co-founder.
The company is a national supplier of fitness equipment and athletic flooring and provides a full range of services to their clients in both commercial and residential settings.
