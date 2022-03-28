The Town Center Community hosted its inaugural Noonday Shanty 5K/10K on March 26 along Noonday Creek Trail.
Hundreds of participants competed in the event featuring two USA Track and Field-certified courses winding through Kennesaw’s scenic trails and attractions including Aviation Park, Cobb International Airport and Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
“We couldn’t be happier with the turnout and support we received for our first-ever Noonday Shanty 5K/10K,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community at Town Center Community. “We far-exceeded our goal of 200 participants by double with more than 400 runners. With the phenomenal support from our local businesses, sponsors and volunteers, we had a great race and raised nearly $40,000 for our parks, trails and greenspaces in Town Center.”
The following participants clocked in with the fastest times:
Overall 10K winners were Marisol Odom of Dallas with 46:43 and Hisato Suetsugu of Peachtree City with 35:13.
Masters 10K winners were Nodoka Harrison of Acworth with 52:05 and Justin Schmidt of Canton with 36:15.
Overall 5K winners were Jessica Enyart of Rockmart with 20:52 and Lucas Stocks of Dallas with 18:06.
Masters 5K winners were Brooke Bachstein of Marietta with 23:27 and Otto Clemente of Atlanta with 21:56.
