The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and the Kennesaw Downtown Merchants Association announced that the inaugural First Friday Concert Series in downtown Kennesaw.
The event will be May 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pedestrian Underpass off Main Street. The series will run from April through October. Tables are available for $50. Tables seat six individuals.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/first-friday-concert-series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.