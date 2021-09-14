The Marietta Educational Garden Center will host it’s inaugural Cannon Ball Classic Golf Tournament on Friday at the Marietta City Club.
The event benefits the historic Fair Oaks property at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, which is home to the Marietta garden clubs, the Junior League and used by many other civic organizations for community events.
The day will begin with registration, coffee, warm up and a putting contest at 8 a.m. Shotgun start is 9 a.m. Awards, lunch and raffle winners will be presented at 1 p.m.
Sponsorship opportunities range from a $250 Hole Sponsor to a $5,000 Event Sponsor. Individual registration is $150 and includes greens fee, player gift, beverages and lunch. There is also a mulligan package, two per player, for an additional $40. A group foursome is being offered for $500.
For more information, visit Mariettagardencenter.com.
