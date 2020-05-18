Historian and educator Dr. Carol Anderson will have a virtual conversation on "Power and Inequity: What's at Stake in this Democracy?" Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The free program is hosted by the Marietta-Roswell Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in partnership with Cobb County Public Library and Cobb PARKS.
Anderson is the author of "One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy." Her earlier books include National Book Critics Circle Award winner "White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Nation’s Divide." She is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University.
For more information and to register for the program, visit facebook.com/dstmrac or facebook.com/cobbcountylibrary.
For more information on upcoming Cobb library virtual resources and programs, visit cobbcat.org.
