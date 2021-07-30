The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Power of Hypertension on Sept. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The event, presented by Dr. Clarence Davis of WellCare, will talk about hypertension, a condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. Over time, if untreated, it can cause health conditions, such as heart disease and stroke. Participants can learn ways to change this condition with the right diet, exercise with or without medications.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
