On Sept. 17, Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta and the Hughey family raised the first walls on an exceptionally rare home build sponsored by a single family.
Cobb County resident Jim Hughey conceived the idea to build a Habitat for Humanity home in memory of his parents, Bob and Jane Hughey, in late 2021 after volunteering at a Habitat build in Veterans Place in Douglasville. It is one of only two Habitat developments in the U.S. built exclusively for veterans.
Jim was incredibly inspired by the camaraderie amongst the Habitat families and their appreciation of their homes. He shared the idea with his wife, Jackie, and extended family, all whom eagerly agreed to work together to raise the funds.
Bob Hughey served in the U.S. Marines and after college became a carpenter, then a high school industrial arts teacher and later, a school administrator in Ohio. Jane Hughey was a nurse and specialized in women’s health when she returned to the workforce later in life. They raised five children in a small home to which Bob was able to add modest additions as the family grew. After retiring to Lake Keowee in Seneca, South Carolina, they were active in a local church and Bob became a passionate volunteer for the Seneca Habitat affiliate. Jane volunteered at a women’s clinic and went on medical mission trips to Jamaica, China and Ecuador.
In 2012, when Parkinson’s Disease took its toll on Bob, they moved to Presbyterian Village in Austell to be near Jim. Bob passed in 2015 and Jane in 2020. Jim says it is appropriate that the Habitat home being built in their memory is in Austell where their final years were spent.
Kuyshondra serves the community as a Cobb County school bus driver. She is single mother of three children Markeyla, 16; D’Anthony, 13; and Richard, 11. One of her children deals with a learning disability that requires a lot of help from Kuyshondra. In seeking to have a job that allowed her to be in multiple places throughout the day or week she first worked in the cafeteria at a Cobb County school, and a second job at Kroger in the deli department. To increase her income, she began driving for Uber, Lyft, doing deliveries with Instacart, earned her CDL license and became a bus driver.
She has worked very hard at multiple jobs while balancing being an attentive mother, provider and working to become a Habitat homeowner.
The Catholic Coalition of Cobb County is also helping the Hughey family by providing volunteers for all nine weeks of the build.
For more information, visit habitatnwma.org.
