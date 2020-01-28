The Cobb Community Development Block Grant Office staff is soliciting grant program year 2021 applications for the following grant programs - Community Development Block Grant, Home Investment Partnership and Emergency Solutions Grant.
Informative workshops will provide nonprofit organizations an opportunity to learn more about the application process and information to assist with strengthening their organizations' grant applications.
The 2 p.m. workshops will be:
- Feb. 18 at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
- Feb. 26 at the Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
- March 3 at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw.
- March 10 at the Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center, 884 Church Street in Smyrna.
- March 26 at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs.
Grant applications will be accepted Feb. 3 through April 3. To download an application, visit cobbcounty.org/cdbg.
For more information, call 770-528-1455 or email info@cobbcountycdbg.com.
