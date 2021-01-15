Raycom-Legacy Content company, in partnership with Mattel Inc., is adding a second stop for its first-ever Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru.
The stop will be from Jan. 28 to Feb. 28 at Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW in Austell.
Hot Wheels fans are invited to to drive through this larger-than-life showcase of favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks & Garage of Legends vehicles, specialty monster trucks and robots. The journey begins in the main parking lot at Six Flags and will extend through a portion of the theme park with over 50 vehicles.
Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru and Six Flags are offering theme park members and pass holders a special pre-sale offer beginning Jan. 15. Public ticket sales will be Jan. 19 at 11 a.m.
Tickets are $39.99 to $59.99 and there will be a free Hot Wheels 3-Car Pack with every ticket purchase. Ticket purchasers can also pre-purchase exclusive Hot Wheels and BIGFOOT merchandise bundles along with event snack packs.
For more information, visit www.hotwheelsultimatedrivethru.com.
