McKenna Farms helps people with special needs realize their potential through resources and therapeutic programs like clinical therapy, hippotherapy and aquatic therapy.
Through its Hope in Motion campaign, the nonprofit is raising funds to build a new Therapy Center in order to offer the most innovative services to the community.
McKenna Farms is an outpatient therapy facility that currently treats individuals with disabilities from birth to age 21.
“We do physical, occupational and speech therapy. Recently, we have been approved to help adults with disabilities that fit into our model. We will help young adults past the age of 21,” said the nonprofit’s executive director, Jessica Moore, who founded McKenna Farms 20 years ago.
McKenna Farms has 800 scheduled visits each week from families throughout Cobb County and the metro Atlanta area.
“We have outgrown our facility. We are raising $3 million to build a 10,000-square-foot facility that will allow us to expand our programs and allow us to continue services we already offer, but to offer them onsite, like aquatic therapy,” Moore said.
In addition to current offerings, the new facility will allow for additional programs for young adults. It will encompass an aquatic center, additional therapy rooms, life skills room to teach young adults independent living, a café that will employ young adults, a community conference room for continuing education and other meetings, and a day program for adults with disabilities.
“It’s a huge expansion. Now that we are going to have additional space, we have listened to a lot of our families who have no other services locally to bring their young adults to when they reach the age of 21,” Moore said.
Beyond age 21, young adults may go to group homes, independent living, or are employed.
“A lot of those kids don’t fit that model. They become a young adult and there aren’t a lot of services that they can attend. We thought while we were expanding our services and facilities space, we would add additional programming, once we had the new facility,” Moore said.
McKenna Farms aims to raise $3 million over the next two years. “We raising support and awareness in our community through individuals, organizations and corporations,” said Development Director Merrill Baker. “This building will set us apart from anything else in the state and in the country. There are no places that we have found that incorporate the clinical therapy, equine therapy and aquatic therapy in one location for the amount of children we serve.”
Supporting the Hope in Motion campaign makes the community stronger. “It’s important because it’s a great way to support some of the more vulnerable members of the community — children and young adults with special needs,” Moore said. “It’s going to be such a great resource for these families. It’s going to be such a fun and dynamic environment.”
McKenna Farms is at 3044 Due West Rd., Dallas, 30157. To make a donation or learn about sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, visit Mckennafarms.org. The nonprofit will host a Derby Day fundraiser on May 2 to support the campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.