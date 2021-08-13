The Honorary Commanders will have a Female Veterans Initiative from Aug. 17 to Sept. 17.
The supplies drive is for female veterans who are currently homeless and severely financially challenged.
Participants can shop online at bit.ly/umcdrive. Some requested items are ladies undershirt (size L, XL), boxed bath soap, ladies cotton briefs (Size M, L, XL), chapstick/lip balm, no water - body cleanser wipes, short and ankle height ladies socks and individually wrapped facial tissue.
Donations can be shipped to United Military Care, a 501(c)3 nonprofit helping veterans, or to one of the following locations:
- United Military Care, 1220 Old Canton Road, Marietta.
- Property Tax Office, 736 Whitlock Avenue, Suite 100, Marietta.
- East Tag Office, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta.
- South Tag Office, 4700 Austell Road, Austell.
- North Tag Office, 2932 Canton Road, Marietta.
- West Tag Office, 3858 Kemp Ridge Road, Acworth.
For more information, visit unitedmilitarycare.org.
