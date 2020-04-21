This year, the Cobb County Water System has joined Atlanta’s City Nature Challenge 2020 and is encouraging all families to participate.
From April 24-27, thousands of people from more than 100 cities across the globe will use their smartphones and cameras to share observations of wild plants, animals and fungi to help scientists discover and document the many species that call Earth their home.
Cobb residents can join in by downloading the INaturalist app and sharing observations of wild organisms within their backyards or local green spaces.
The City Nature Challenge is led locally by Fernbank Museum in Atlanta and organized globally by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the California Academy of Sciences.
For more information, visit fernbankmuseum.org/learn/atlanta-city-nature-challenge/.
