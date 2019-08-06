Honest-1 Auto Care, 1391 East Cobb Drive in Marietta, will have a family fun day benefiting local veterans on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants can try their pitching skills at the dunking booth or a corn hole game. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available fresh off the grill. There will also be a silent auction featuring tickets for the Braves and Falcons, a concert, food cards, wine and craft beer baskets, and items for children.
The fundraising supports local veterans with food and shelter through the Battle Buddy Pogram at United Miltiary Care. Donations will also be accepted.
For more information, contact Honest-1 Auto Care at 770-809-6253 or United Military Care at 770-973-0014.
