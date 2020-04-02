HomeAid Atlanta will have the 19th Annual Essentials Drive & More to help the most vulnerable among Atlanta’s homeless population.
HomeAid Atlanta invites all of metro Atlanta to provide help from home. Donations will ship via Amazon Smile directly to organizations serving the most vulnerable among the homeless population during this uncertain time. Visit www.homeaidatlanta.org to view shopping lists for the following Atlanta nonprofits serving families and individuals experiencing homelessness - Atlanta Children’s Shelter, Atlanta Dream Center, Atlanta Mission – My Sister’s House, Ceek to Fulfill, City of Refuge, Clifton Sanctuary Ministries, Community Advanced Practice Nurses Inc., Crossroads Community Ministries, Decatur Cooperative Ministry – Hagar’s House, The Drake House, Family Promise of Hall County, Forsyth County Family Haven, Haven ATL, Helping Mamas, North Georgia Angel House, Phoenix Pass, Rainbow Village Early Childhood Development Center and Salvation Army - Red Shield Services.
