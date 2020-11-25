Home for the Holidays is returning for its 15th anniversary.
When participants purchase tickets, they will be treated to two holiday specials - the streamed version of the new Home for the Holidays production with the Atlanta Lyric Theatre and a compilation of the favorite moments from previous productions from the past 14 years starring former Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts students.
A link to the virtual performance will be emailed on Dec. 11, the first day the performance is available to patrons. The performance will remain accessible until Dec. 13 at 11 p.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.andersontheatre.org/upcoming-shows.
