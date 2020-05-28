Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta announced that The Home Depot Foundation has awarded the affiliate a $200,000 grant to provide a minimum of 15 critical home repairs for veterans in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
“The Home Depot Foundation shares our passion to ensure local veterans live in safe, warm and dry shelter,” said Jessica Gill, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. “Their generosity and long-term commitment to veterans in our community honors these heroes who have given so much for us. We are grateful for their continuing partnership.”
Critical repair projects in 2019 included roof, porch, deck and driveway repairs, insulation and weather stripping, wheelchair ramp and bathroom and doorway renovations to accommodate disabled veterans. Team Depot volunteers are involved in many of the repairs made through this program.
Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $335 million in veteran causes and improved more than 47,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,500 cities. For more information, visit thd.co/community or www.nwmetroatlantahabitat.org.
