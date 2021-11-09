Holsey Chapel CME Church, 416 Cole Street in Marietta, will have its annual Family and Friends Day Celebration on Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

The theme is "God made you our family. Love made you our friend. It's time to fill the house for the goodness of God."

The preacher of the hour will be Rev. Ricky S. Hammond Sr. of St. John CME Church in Monticello. Dinner will be served immediately after the service.

The event will held in person, on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95235912007?pwd+TeFQQ2IxRzM3eHj2czA4NUJMeVBTdz09 and on Facebook Live at Holsey Chapel CME Church. Marietta, GA.

