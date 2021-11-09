Sorry, an error occurred.
Holsey Chapel CME Church, 416 Cole Street in Marietta, will have its annual Family and Friends Day Celebration on Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m.
The theme is "God made you our family. Love made you our friend. It's time to fill the house for the goodness of God."
The preacher of the hour will be Rev. Ricky S. Hammond Sr. of St. John CME Church in Monticello. Dinner will be served immediately after the service.
The event will held in person, on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95235912007?pwd+TeFQQ2IxRzM3eHj2czA4NUJMeVBTdz09 and on Facebook Live at Holsey Chapel CME Church. Marietta, GA.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
