Holsey Chapel CME Church, 416 Cole Street in Marietta, will celebrate their 120th anniversary in the parking lot on June 13 at 2 p.m.
The speaker will be Rev. Albert Lee III of College Park CME Church. The them is "120 Years: Reflecting on the Past, Working in the Present and Anticipating the Future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.