Law enforcement groups across the state are warning drivers to avoid a trip to jail by abstaining from drinking and driving.
The Governor's Office of Highway Safety is joining the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and law enforcement agencies statewide to increase enforcement of DUI, speed, the hands-free law and all traffic laws in an effort to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and deaths during the holiday season.
The increased enforcement effort is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from Dec. 18 through Jan. 1. While there may be fewer vehicles on the road and holiday gatherings due to the pandemic, state troopers and local law enforcement will take all impaired drivers they find to jail. No warnings are issued and there is never an acceptable excuse for driving over Georgia's legal limit of a 0.08 blood alcohol concentration level.
Drunk driving remains a problem both nationwide and in Georgia. NHTSA data shows 10,511 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes nationwide every year from 2015 to 2018. That is one crash every 50 minutes. In Georgia, 375 out of the 1,504 traffic fatalities in 2018 were alcohol related. That is 25% of all traffic deaths in the state.
Last year during the holiday season, 14 people died on Georgia roads from 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 26. An additional 124 people were arrested for impaired driving just by the Department of Public Safety. During the New Year's travel period from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, there were two traffic fatalities and 160 DUI arrests just by DPS.
For more information on GOHS' impaired driving awareness programs, visit https://www.gahighwaysafety.org.
