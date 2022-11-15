Six Flags Over Georgia will have Holiday in the Park on select days from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1.
This year, the wintertime event features all-new experiences, like the Six Flags Holiday Market, new live shows and the return of guest-favorite attractions, shows and food.
Guests can make memories at the all-new Six Flags Holiday Market, featuring activities like a kid-friendly sleigh ride, a petting zoo featuring dozens of animals, holiday shopping with local crafters and artisans, specialty food/beverage and complimentary arts and crafts.
Also new this year, guests can indulge in a VIP experience for up to six inside of their very own, heated igloo. VIP packages include a family style holiday meal, sparkling cider, unlimited hot chocolate, specialty treats and reserved show seating.
Guests can be immersed in entertainment with three new live shows and seven returning guest-favorites. The new shows are:
- Feels Like Christmas is a festive revue of both nostalgic and modern holiday favorites in the historic Crystal Pistol Music Hall.
- Looney Tunes Storytime is a retelling of favorite holiday stories with the Looney Tunes pals.
- Gator Claus, 'Tis the season to be Grouchie! is a live and up-close presentation of Grouchie Gator’s “swamp shack” home in the bayou as he prepares for the holidays with the help of his puppet friends.
Returning favorites are:
- Oh What Fun! A Holiday Light Spectacular, the park’s 28-foot Christmas tree, The Grand Fir, comes to life with dancing LED lights choreographed to festive music.
- Merry Lane, where guests can venture through a tunnel of dancing LED lights set to jolly holiday tunes.
- Retro Christmas Live!, a Christmas revue featuring classic holiday songs.
- Elf Sock Hop, where guests can join the Jolly Elves for some fun, holiday mischief as they spread the joy of the season through song and dance.
- Bad Bob Humbug, when holiday hater Bad Bob comes to town, the sheriff and his sidekick do their best to save Christmas.
- Six Flags Carolers, where guests can join the Six Flags Carolers in the classic yuletide tradition of caroling.
- Toy Soldier Stilt Walkers, watch as these toy soldiers come to life and tower over the guests below.
Guests can also journey to Santa’s Workshop at The North Pole, where Mrs. Claus and the elves have activities like Letters to Santa, Photos with Santa, Storytime with Mrs. Claus, reindeer games, arts and crafts and a peppermint forest. Santa will be available Nov. 19 through Dec. 23.
The park will have limited time food and beverage offerings that include holiday inspired cocktails and spiked hot chocolate from the all-new Blitzen’s Bar in the Holiday Market or JB’s Sports Bar and Grille; meals like the Holiday Burger from JB’s Sports Bar and Grille, platters featuring ham, pot roast or turkey from Daddy O’s and Italian favorites like chicken parmesan, pasta bowls and soup bread bowls from Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen; turkey legs from Holiday Café or flavored popcorn from Prancer’s Popcorn, both found in the Holiday Market; unique fried desserts, like the S’mores Funnel Cake from Promenade Funnel Cakes or fried Oreos and peanut butter and jelly from Hometown Treats in the Holiday Market; and wintery themed deserts at Coaster Candy Company or Belgium liege waffles, cinnamon buns and donuts from Hometown Treats in the Holiday Market.
Guests can also stop by one of the park’s four s’mores stations to roast marshmallows over an open fire and craft their very own s’mores.
Six Flags Over Georgia transforms into a winter wonderland during the event featuring millions of LED lights and hundreds of Christmas trees. The park is divided into 10 uniquely themed holiday neighborhoods, such as the rockabilly Retro Christmas USA and the classic A Main Street Christmas.
Three attractions receive holiday overlays this year, including the brand-new Hanson Cars: Mr. Snow’s Holiday Lesson. Guests can board this classic, opening day attraction to join Mr. Snow for a holiday lesson on how other cultures celebrate the season. Other returning attractions include the Candlelight Carousel, featuring more than 100,000 lights and 250 luminary candles on the historic Riverview Carousel, celebrating 50 years at Six Flags Over Georgia this year, and Holiday Traditions Around the World on the nostalgic Six Flags Railroad.
For more information, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
