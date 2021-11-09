Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell will have Holiday in the Park from Nov. 20 to Jan. 2.
The park will transform into a festive wonderland with millions of lights, holiday treats, classic live entertainment and a brand new holiday light spectacular experience.
Some of this season's features include:
“Oh What Fun” – A Holiday Light Spectacular which brings Christmas magic center stage with a pixel light experience displayed on the park’s brand-new, 28 foot-tall Christmas tree, The Grand Fir. This light spectacular features dancing LED lights choreographed in tandem to fan-favorite Christmas songs. Every 15 minutes The Grand Fir comes to life with three unique holiday shows - “Christmas Cheer,” “Russian Dance” and “Candela.”
Merry Lane, where guests can stroll through a luminary tunnel of dancing LED lights choreographed to classic holiday music.
Holiday Traditions around the World, where guests can board the Holiday Express and take a trip to discover how cultures around the world celebrate the season.
10 unique themed Holiday Neighborhoods, such as Peppermint Plaza and A Main Street Christmas, decked for the holidays featuring millions of lights and festive décor.
A visit to the North Pole, where guests can mail their letter to Santa Claus, play reindeer games and get a Christmas photo of the big man himself.
