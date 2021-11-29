Holiday events

Editor's Note: This story has been updated since its original posting on Nov. 20.
The winter holidays are once again drawing near and Cobb County has a slew of community events for residents to enjoy the season with family and friends. From tree and Menorah lightings, festivals, live music, winter wonderlands and Santa Claus coming to town, the county has something for everyone.
Toy Drive at Your CBD Store Smyrna
WHAT: Your CBD Store Smyrna is having a Toy Drive for new, unwrapped toy donations for ages 3-plus. The store will give a free toy to children attending the giveaway event on Dec. 20, while toys last.
WHEN: Toy collection is now through Dec. 15. Toy giveaway is Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Your CBD Store Smyrna, 2380 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna in the Best Buy Plaza
INFO: 770-693-1266
Photos with Santa at Town Center at Cobb Mall
WHAT: Santa will be available for photos and visits in Center Court at Town Center at Cobb Mall.
WHEN: Now through Dec. 23
WHERE: Town Center at Cobb Mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw
Santa's Post Office at The Battery Atlanta
WHAT: Santa Claus is once again setting up shop at his Post Office in The Battery Atlanta. Nov. 26 to Dec. 24, Santa will continue the time-honored tradition of greeting local children. Santa will set up shop every Friday through Sunday in the Community Corner presented by Truist, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. Families are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa – postage not required – in person at his official Atlanta outpost. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest. There will not be a professional photographer on-site, so parents are encouraged to take photos of their children interacting with Santa, from a safe distance, as he listens to their wish lists. Santa will be stationed behind a countertop for a contactless experience. Please note that masks are required inside the Community Corner.
WHEN: Now through Dec. 24, Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., and Dec. 20-24 from noon to 6 p.m.
WHERE: The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area
INFO: batteryatl.com
Lights of Life
WHAT: Lights of Life is back beginning on Thanksgiving evening. This holiday light display will run every night, rain or shine, through New Year’s Eve. LIFE introduced Lights of LIFE to the local community in 1989. It has now grown to be one of the most popular light shows in the Southeast, attracting nearly half a million spectators from the surrounding region. Cars, trucks, vans and buses cruise through the spectacularly illuminated campus each year, often stopping along the 1.5-mile drive to enjoy an array of seasonal entertainments. Each year, the Lights of LIFE display is a little different, making the experience unique from one year to the next. As in year’s past, pony rides, train rides and the petting zoo will also return, as will a concession stand offering seasonal drinks and snacks for purchase. Each of these vendors is independent of the Life University Lights of LIFE operation, and therefore their schedules and fees are at their discretions and can change at any time. Lights of LIFE is a zero-profit operation. Per-vehicle fees go to offset the cost of electricity and those associated with ongoing operations.
WHEN: Now through Dec. 31. The display opens at dark every night and runs until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
WHERE: Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle in Marietta
COST: Admission is $10 for cars and trucks, $20 for buses.
INFO: LIFE.edu/Lights-of-LIFE
Rockin' Christmas
WHAT: World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, will have Rockin’ Christmas. The show will feature millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to popular and beloved holiday music. This drive-through spectacular will have larger-than-life sized boomboxes, iPods and jukeboxes along with DJ Santa and his sidekick the Little Drummer Boy spinning tunes for disco dancers. A 500-foot long RGB LED tunnel will also double as Santa’s magic portal. World of Illumination’s event is one mile in length and takes about 30 minutes to drive through. Visitors can enjoy the show from the safety and comfort of their own cars.
WHEN: Now through Jan. 2, 6 to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Six Flags White Water in Marietta
COST: Online reservations are required. Ticket prices start at $45 plus applicable taxes and fees per vehicle on weeknights and $55 plus taxes and fees per car on weekends and holidays. Tickets are available at https://tickets.worldofillumination.com. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Georgia Foundation.
Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Georgia
WHAT: Six Flags Over Georgia will have Holiday in the Park. The park will transform into a festive wonderland with millions of lights, holiday treats, classic live entertainment and a brand new holiday light spectacular experience. Some of this season’s features include: “Oh What Fun” – A Holiday Light Spectacular which brings Christmas magic center stage with a pixel light experience displayed on the park’s brand-new, 28 foot-tall Christmas tree, The Grand Fir. This light spectacular features dancing LED lights choreographed in tandem to fan-favorite Christmas songs. Every 15 minutes The Grand Fir comes to life with three unique holiday shows — “Christmas Cheer,” “Russian Dance” and “Candela.” Merry Lane, where guests can stroll through a luminary tunnel of dancing LED lights choreographed to classic holiday music. Holiday Traditions around the World, where guests can board the Holiday Express and take a trip to discover how cultures around the world celebrate the season. 10 unique themed Holiday Neighborhoods, such as Peppermint Plaza and A Main Street Christmas, decked for the holidays featuring millions of lights and festive décor. A visit to the North Pole, where guests can mail their letter to Santa Claus, play reindeer games and get a Christmas photo of the big man himself.
WHEN: Now through Jan. 2
WHERE: Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell
INFO: sixflags.com/overgeorgia
Lights at the Landing
WHAT: The City of Acworth has partnered with Atlanta Beer Festivals for a new holiday event at Dallas Landing Park where visitors can walk through a holiday light show.
WHEN: Now through Jan. 2
WHERE: Dallas Landing Park, 5120 Allatoona Drive, Acworth
INFO: www.visitacworth.org
Lights of Joy
WHAT: Lights of Joy is a Christmas light display that will include over 850,000 lights. It is the largest residential Christmas light display in Georgia featuring over 230 natural trees with lights and 10 electronic trees. The display uses the natural landscape to create the display.
WHEN: Now through Jan. 2, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
WHERE: 1510 Ben King Road NW in Kennesaw
COST: Free admission, donations accepted
INFO: www.lightsofjoy.net
Letters to Santa
WHAT: Parents and caregivers can save the postage and bring their children's letters to Santa to the Acworth Community Center. The Acworth Parks & Recreation and Community Resource Department team are hosting one of Santa's very own mailboxes at the facility. The City will deliver these letters to Saint Nick personally. Children will then receive a handwritten letter back from Santa. Parents, please provide some notation to children with creative handwriting.
WHEN: Nov. 29 to Dec. 16
WHERE: Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth
COST: Free
Smyrna Coming Home for the Holidays
WHAT: Smyrna Coming Home for the Holidays will feature Santa arriving at 7 p.m. and lighting the giant Christmas Tree in front of Smyrna City Hall. Participants can visit with Santa in the Market Village after the tree lighting ceremony.
WHEN: Nov. 30, 5 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Smyrna City Hall & Market Village, 2800 King Street in Smyrna
Menorah Lighting at Avenue East Cobb
WHAT: In partnership with Chabad of Cobb, Avenue East Cobb will celebrate the third night of Chanukah with a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony. Starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Boulevard near Kale Me Crazy, guests can enjoy family friendly activities and delicious Chanukah treats. The first 50 children to arrive will receive a special gift from Chabad of Cobb. The Cobb County Fire Department will also participate in the event, hosting a Gelt Drop from the fire truck’s lift.
WHEN: Nov. 30, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta
Santa’s Workshop Wednesday at Town Center at Cobb Mall
WHAT: Town Center at Cobb Mall will host Workshop Wednesdays where Santa will be dressed in his workshop clothes - green vest and red pants - not his typical red suit. Children visiting Santa on these days will receive a special take-home craft, while supplies last. The Mall will also have tables with coloring and activity sheets for participants to enjoy after their photo. Reservations are requested but are not required.
WHEN: Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Dec. 15, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Town Center at Cobb Mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw
12 Days of Christmas Artist Market
WHAT: The Sewell Mill Cultural Center will have 12 Days of Christmas Artist Market. Participants can shop handmade goodies from local artists and small businesses.
WHEN: Dec. 1-12
WHERE: Sewell Mill Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta
INFO: 770-509-2711 or cobbcounty.org/sewellmill
12 Days of Christmas Craft Market
WHAT: The Mable House Arts Center will have 12 Days of Christmas holiday craft market and silent auction. Participants can shop local artisan goods for handmade holiday gifts.
WHEN: Dec. 1-12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road SW in Mableton
Smyrna Bright Nights: A Community Celebration
WHAT: Elves are working around the clock on Project Smyrna Bright Nights, A Community Celebration - an interactive map that highlights homes with light displays. From Charlie Brown to Clark Griswold, the elves are looking for all levels of light displays. Participants can spread holiday cheer and join the community celebration by adding their homes to the elves' map. Dec. 1 the map will be provide to the community and it will continue to update through Dec. 31.
WHEN: Dec. 1-31
INFO: 678-631-5540
Santa at Marietta Square Market
WHAT: Santa is coming to the Marietta Square Market. Families are welcome to use time slots to visit Santa and get photos taken.
WHEN: Dec. 1, 4 to 7 p.m.; and Dec. 4, 1 to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Marietta Square Market, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta
Holidays at The Avenue West Cobb
WHAT: The Avenue West Cobb will have a multi-day event celebrating the holiday season. Guests will have the opportunity to make wonderful winter memories and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at no cost. The event will also feature live holiday music and a life-size inflatable snow globe.
WHEN: Dec. 1, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be live roaming Christmas carolers performing at the center on Dec. 3 and Dec. 17, 4 to 7 p.m.; and Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway in Marietta.
Cobb EMC's Holiday Light Tour
WHAT: Cobb EMC's inaugural Holiday Light Tour is a month-long event including a holiday light display at Cobb EMC Solar Flower Garden and features six homes with holiday light displays that are serviced by the electric cooperative. The six homes on the tour are: The Christmas House at 1010 Token Way NW in Kennesaw, Red Bud Christmas at 10 Red Bud Court in Dallas, Smooth Family Christmas at 3699 Autumn View Drive NW in Acworth, Hrockin Hranicky Christmas at 3842 Rivers Run Trace NW in Acworth, Lights of Joy at 1510 Ben King Road NW in Kennesaw and Fox Family Christmas at 2994 Clary Hill Court in Roswell. After viewing all six homes, participants are encouraged to vote for their favorite on Cobb EMC's Facebook page until Jan. 5. The winner will receive $1,000 for the charity or non-profit of their choice.
WHEN: Dec. 1, 6 to 8 p.m. will be the tour will kick off with the grand lighting drive-through event. Participants can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, pick up a Holiday Light Tour map and have cookies with Wattson.
WHERE: Solar Flower Garden at Cobb EMC off of Highway 41 in Marietta
INFO: CobbEMC.com/Holiday
Vinings Jubilee Christmas Tree Lighting
WHAT: Vinings Jubilee, a collection of boutiques, restaurants and specialty stores in historic Vinings, will have their annual Christmas Tree Lighting.
WHEN: Dec. 2, 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Tower Stage, 4300 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings
Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa's Arrival
WHAT: The City of Marietta’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting returns. Kick off the holiday season with Santa's arrival on Marietta Square. The fun begins at 4 p.m. with performances by local school and church choirs, then Santa makes his grand entrance to help the Mayor and the City of Marietta light the tree. There will be Santa Letter Writings Stations from 4 to 6 p.m. A Festival of Trees at 5:15 p.m. and a Mystery Photo Opportunity from 5 to 8 p.m.
WHEN: Dec. 2, 4 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Glover Park, Marietta Square
Storytime with Santa
WHAT: Gather ‘round inside select Avenue East Cobb retailers for a special book reading with Santa himself. There are four opportunities to experience Storytime with Santa in December at Pottery Barn (two sessions) and High Country Outfitters (two sessions).
WHEN: Dec. 2 and Dec. 16, 5 and 6 p.m.
WHERE: Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta
COST: $12 per child with one adult chaperone. All attendees will receive wish lists and holiday coloring sheets.
Kennesaw Menorah Lighting
WHAT: The City of Kennesaw, in partnership with Chabad of Kennesaw, will host the Menorah Lighting in Depot Park. This will be the fifth night of Hanukkah. The eight-day Jewish holiday commemorates the Jewish Maccabees’ military victory over Syrian-Greek oppression more than 2,000 years ago. During Hanukkah, Jews across the world celebrate the miracle of light that burnt for eight days out of a single-days-worth of oil found in the Temple. One Hanukkah candle is lit the first night and an additional candle is lit each successive night. The holiday is a celebration of religious freedom and hope.
WHEN: Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee Street in Kennesaw.
INFO: kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
The Gift of The Magi 2.0
WHAT: Marietta's New Theatre In The Square will have The Gift of The Magi 2.0. This adaptation of O. Henry’s timeless holiday fable by N. Emil Thomas is in its 5th year. Jim, an Atlanta streetcar driver struggling to make ends meet during the Atlanta Transit Strike of 1950, goes to great lengths to buy a Christmas gift for his wife Della, unaware that Della is going to similar lengths to afford a gift for him.
WHEN: Dec. 3-4 at 8 p.m., and Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Marietta's New Theatre In The Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta
Santa's Arrival in Acworth
WHAT: The City of Acworth, along with their partner Northstar Church, will host Santa's Arrival. There be a host of live performances and activities until 8:30 p.m. to help Santa kickoff the holiday season. Participants can also visit Frana Brown Park, where they can peruse the Festival of Trees; Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood will read The Night Before Christmas; and watch the lighting of the tree on the Plaza behind Henry’s Louisiana Grill. Pictures with Santa are free and begin at 6:45 p.m. There will not be a photographer onsite, so bring your camera special moment.
WHEN: Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Center Street in Acworth
INFO: 770-917-1234
Powder Springs' annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony
WHAT: Santa Claus will ride down Marietta Street toward Thurman Springs Park, led by the Powder Springs community and council members, as the city’s annual Christmas Parade returns. The parade kicks off an evening of festivities and a monthlong celebration of the holidays. It will travel down Marietta Street to downtown Powder Springs and conclude at City Hall. Several downtown businesses will remain open for holiday shopping before and after the parade. The fun continues at nearby Thurman Springs Park and the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, which will be the site of the 7:30 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony. Complimentary Santa photos, cookies and cocoa will be offered during the event, which will also feature holiday performances from local groups.
WHEN: Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Powder Springs
Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market
WHAT: Participants can support local, small businesses at the Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market.
WHEN: Dec. 3, 4 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Brawner Hall, 3180 Atlanta Road in Smyrna
INFO: 678-631-5540
Smyrna Santa House
WHAT: Smyrna Santa House is an annual fundraising event for Smyrna Safety Foundation's Shop with a Hero program.
WHEN: Dec. 3, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18-21, 6 to 8 p.m.; and Dec. 4-5, 1 to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Taylor Brawner House, 3182 Atlanta Road in Smyrna
INFO: 678-631-5540
Santa's Avenue Express
WHAT: Families are invited to take a ride on Santa’s sleigh, led by the Avenue East Cobb's newest property amenity, the Avenue Express Train.
WHEN: Dec. 3-4, De3c. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18, 2 to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta
COST: $15 per family of four and includes a 10-minute train ride, a one-on-one visit with Santa and hot chocolate provided by Smallcakes. Guests are encouraged to bring a camera for personal photos. There will be five reservations will be available per hour. In the event of inclement weather, tickets will be exchanged for a personal meet and greet with Santa at the Christmas Confetti pop-up.
Caroling at Avenue East Cobb
WHAT: Members of Dickerson Middle School's 7th and 8th grade choral teams will provide live entertainment for guests visiting the shopping center as they perform a wide range of classic winter, holiday, Christmas and Chanukah favorites.
WHEN: Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.
WHERE: Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta
Menorah Lighting
WHAT: Congregation Ner Tamid of Marietta will have a Menorah Lighting. The event will be led by Rabbi Joseph Prass, featuring Hanukkah music, free books from the PJ Library and free hot chocolate and donuts. The rain date will be Dec. 5.
WHEN: Dec. 4, 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Glover Park Stage in Marietta Square
INFO: www.mynertamid.org
Georgia Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops concert
WHAT: The Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concert returns to the Marietta Performing Arts Center. Participants can enjoy a program packed with masterpieces from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and Handel’s Messiah and a sing-along with the GSO Chorus of popular seasonal favorites. Lainie Ewers, the winner of the GSO’s Virtual to Center Stage talent competition, is the featured soloist. There will also be a special guest conductor in his red suit.
WHEN: Dec. 4
WHERE: Marietta Performing Arts Center
COST: Ticket are $12-$40.
INFO: georgiasymphony.org
Storybook Trail on the Wildhorse
WHAT: Families can go on a fun-filled adventure on the Wildhorse Trail as part of the “Storybook Trail on the Wildhorse.” Adventurers can start at the trailhead in the Lancer Subdivision and travel down the trail toward Hopkins Road. Once completing the trail, participants can stop by The Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta Street, to pick up a special prize bag. Prize bags also will be given to those who complete the “Reindeer Scavenger Hunt” that will have participants hunt for missing reindeer across the city starting on Dec. 4.
WHEN: Dec. 4 to Jan. 5, dawn to dusk
WHERE: Wildhorse Trail in Powder Springs
Christmas in Acworth
WHAT: Santa returns to historic downtown Acworth. Participants can have their picture taken with Santa, but make sure to bring a camera as there will not be a photographer onsite. Free horse and carriage rides will be available on Dec. 11.
WHEN: Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, 1 to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Depot Park in Acworth
INFO: 770-917-1234 or www.acworthparksandrecreation.org
The Nutcracker
WHAT: One year past its intended Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre debut, Atlanta Ballet will make its long-anticipated return to the theatre stage to present Yuri Possokhov’s The Nutcracker. Described as “one of the most entertaining [Nutcrackers] out there” by The Washington Post following the Company’s 2019 Washington D.C. debut at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, this innovative production features larger-than-life sets and bold costumes enhanced by striking video projections, created by a world-class creative team that includes Tony Award-winning and -nominated designers.
WHEN: Dec. 4-5, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 11, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 12, 2 and 7 p.m.; Dec. 15, 1 and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 18-19, 2 to 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 21, 2 p.m.; Dec. 22-23, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 24, 1 p.m.; Dec. 26, 2 and 7 p.m.; Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.; and Dec. 29, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area
A Day With Santa
WHAT: The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season. Santa's arrival begins at 2 p.m. with a Main Street parade faturing marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorful costumed characters. The celebration will continue from 3 to 7 p.m. on Main Street with holiday activities including free snow tubing, inflatables and amusements, kids crafts, visits with Santa, stage entertainment, a screening of the holiday favorite Elf and a holiday market full of gift ideas and unique merchandise. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m.
WHEN: Dec. 4
WHERE: Downtown Kennesaw
INFO: www.kennesaw-ga.gov
Jingle Bell Bash Crafts & Cocoa
WHAT: The North Cobb Senior Center will have a Jingle Bell Bash Crafts & Cocoa event. Participants can get together to make crafts, taste a variety of creations from the hot cocoa and dessert bar and visit with Santa. This fundraiser benefits the senior center.
WHEN: Dec. 8, 1 to 4 p.m.
WHERE: The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth
COST: $5. Registration is required.
INFO: 770-975-7740 or www.CobbSeniors.org
Taste of Italy Holiday Festa Italiana
WHAT: The Senior Wellness Center will have Taste of Italy Holiday Festa Italiana. During this interactive class, participants will make their very own Italian dessert - Tiramisu. John and Patty will then make a Panettone sweet bread and there will be some trivia questions.
WHEN: Dec. 9, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta
COST: $11. Registration is required.
INFO: 770-528-5355 or www.CobbSeniors.org
Santa's Kitchen
WHAT: venue East Cobb retailer Olea Oliva is teaming up with Santa to host a build your own cookie jar class for aspiring little bakers. All attendees will receive wish lists and holiday coloring sheets, and Santa will conclude the experience with a book reading.
WHEN: Dec. 9, 5 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Olea Oliva in Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta
COST: Class space is limited. Tickets are $25 per child with one adult chaperone. All participants and their family members will also receive 10% off their entire purchase from Olea Oliva following the class.
A Christmas Tradition
WHAT: A Christmas Tradition will return to The Strand stage for another year of sharing the holiday spirit through sparkling song and dance. This hometown favorite holiday revue features costumed singers and dancers performing both traditional and funky Christmas favorites.
WHEN: Dec. 10-11, 8 p.m.; Dec. 12, 3 p.m.; Dec. 17, 8 p.m.; Dec. 18, 3 and 8 p.m.; Dec. 19, 3 p.m.; Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.; and Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Earl Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta
Christmas At Piedmont Arts & Crafts Show
WHAT: The Christmas At Piedmont Arts & Crafts Show, presented by Superior Plumbing, will feature over 40 unique handmade arts & crafts booths. There will be a huge children’s play area and interactive crafts for the kids, all types of food, entertainment provided by local school choruses and dance groups and free photos with Santa. Attendance is expected at over 10,000 people.
WHEN: Dec. 10, 5 to 9 p.m.; Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta
COST: Free
INFO: piedmontchurch.tv
Stepp Stewart’s A Soulful Christmas
WHAT: Broadway veteran and dance fitness star on the Dr. Oz Show, Stepp Stewart, has created a musical event for the entire family this holiday season. Celebrating 10 years of a family tradition, this American Christmas tale takes participants back in time when Christmas Eve meant pure magic. Lead characters, Destiny and Julius, get the Christmas surprise of their young lives. Broadway style production numbers and choreography make up this holiday show.
WHEN: Dec. 10-24
WHERE: Marietta's New Theatre In The Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta
Breakfast with the Grinch
WHAT: The Acworth Parks & Recreation and Community Resource Department will host Breakfast with the Grinch. Participants can enjoy breakfast while the Grinch visits each table for photo opportunities and to share Christmas wishes. After breakfast, the Grinch will join participants in making Grinch-themed ornaments and crafts. Spaces is limited. Participants must register each family member attending the breakfast.
WHEN: Dec. 11, 8 to 11 a.m.
WHERE: Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth
Christmas Concert: Atlanta Christmas Extravaganza
WHAT: Kick off the holiday season with Atlanta Christmas Extravaganza. This spectacle features an eight piece All-Star band that will bring the Christmas spirit. The performers will journey through beloved Christmas music ranging from traditional, spiritual and pop favorites.
WHEN: Dec. 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
WHERE: Taylor Brawner Park, 3180 Atlanta Road in Smyrna
COST: Tables can be reserved for $25 city residents, $35 non-residents. Tables are 48-inches and come with six chairs.
All Aboard for Holiday Fun
WHAT: The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will host All Aboard for Holiday Fun. The highlight of the event will be a screening of the Christmas classic The Polar Express (2004). The film will be shown twice throughout the day, once at 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Prior to the afternoon screening, the popular children’s book upon which the movie is based will be read aloud at 1 p.m., concluding with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus who will be onsite until 5 p.m. Craft and educational tables will be set up throughout the Museum for the day. Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas or winter clothing.
WHEN: Dec. 11, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street NW in Kennesaw.
INFO: The activities are free with regular Museum admission.
Candy Cane Cordial
WHAT: The Freeman Poole Senior Center will have a Candy Cane Cordial. The senior center will be celebrating with sweet drinks and pleasant tasting desserts. The lobby will be full of cheerful music and friendly conversation.
WHEN: Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna
COST: Free, but registration is required.
INFO: 770-801-3400 or www.CobbSeniors.org
Carols with Mrs. Claus
WHAT: New to the city’s holiday lineup is “Carols with Mrs. Claus.” Guests will be able to sing along to holiday carols and pose for pictures with Mrs. Claus. She will also be collecting letters for Santa to take back to the North Pole.
WHEN: Dec. 16, 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Thurman Springs Park in downtown Powder Springs.
Strand Ole Opry's Country Christmas
WHAT: The Strand presents a special Strand Ole Opry this holiday season featuring your favorite Christmas hits with an extra dose of banjo and fiddle. There will be a live band, local singers and storytelling. A post-show hootennany in the Lumiere Lounge. Participants can join performers for a toast, a drink, and sing-alongs after the show.
WHEN: Dec. 16, 8 to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta
Santa Claus is Coming to Town Drive Up
WHAT: The West Cobb Senior Center will have Santa Claus is Coming to Town Drive Up. Participants can pull up to the front doors, roll down their windows and Santa and his reindeer will hand out a boxed lunch. The event is sponsored by Brickmont Assisted Living. Free, but registration is required and space is limited to 50 people.
WHEN: Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m. to noon
WHERE: The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs
COST: Free, but registration is required and space is limited to 50 people.
INFO: 770-528-8200 or www.CobbSeniors.org
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: In Concert
WHAT: Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. This is a co-production with Cobb County PARKS, the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, and the Atlanta Lyric Theatre.
WHEN: Dec. 17-19
WHERE: Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta
Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt
WHAT: The West Cobb Senior Center will have a Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt. Participants can stop by the senior center to pick up a list, drive out around the area and take pictures of everything they can find on the list. Those that complete the list get a holiday prize. Hot chocolate and cookies will be given upon returning courtesy of Cobb PARKS.
WHEN: Dec. 18, 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs
COST: Free, but registration is required.
INFO: 770-528-8200 or www.CobbSeniors.org
Acworth Christmas Golf Cart Parade
WHAT: Acworth's first Christmas Golf Cart Parade will begin at Cauble Park and zoom through downtown neighborhoods. Acworth residents who have registered their golf carts with the Acworth Police Department can participate in the parade by registering for free at www.acworthparksandrec.org.
WHEN: Dec. 18, 2 p.m.
WHERE: Cauble Park, 4425 Beach Street in Acworth
INFO: 770-917-1234
Yacht Rock Revue: Holiday Spectacular
WHAT: The Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta will have Yacht Rock Revue: Holiday Spectacular. The Yacht Rock Revue is everything the late ‘70s and early ‘80s should’ve been: massive sing-along soft rock hits, tight bell-bottom jeans, polyester shirts, vocal harmonies, sunglasses at night, breezy dancing and sax … lots of sax.
WHEN: Dec. 18
WHERE: Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area
Pop-In at the Museum: Holiday Crafts
WHAT: The Marietta Museum of History will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. The December crafts and activities are geared towards the holiday season, currently these will be “Make and Take” so families may enjoy them at home while the Museum adheres to current health guidelines.
WHEN: Dec. 18, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
WHERE: Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta
INFO: 770-794-5710
Red Hare Rockin’ Ugly Sweater Party
WHAT: Red Hare Brewery has partnered up with some local bands to host a rockin’ holiday party. There will be specialty holiday cocktails and limited small batch beers. Tickets include the first beer, a commemorative pint glass while supplies last and access to live music. There will also be a food vendor onsite. Those that think they have got the best ugly sweater or holiday cheer outfit can show up by 5 p.m. to show off their stuff for a chance at a Red Hare gift card.
WHEN: Dec. 18, noon to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Red Hare Brewery, 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard in Marietta
Christmas in the Civil War
WHAT: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will have Christmas in the Civil War. Participants can join park rangers as they discuss how a Civil War soldier would have experienced the holiday in December 1864.
WHEN: Dec. 19, 11 a.m.
WHERE: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Visitor Center, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw
INFO: www.nps.gov/kemo
It's A Wonderful Life
WHAT: The Strand Theatre will screen It's A Wonderful Life, PG. Fuzzy pajamas are encouraged and popcorn and drinks will be served. In this holiday classic, an angel, Henry Travers, helps a compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman, James Stewart, by showing what life would have been like if he never existed.
WHEN: Dec. 22, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
WHERE: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta
INFO: www.earlsmithstrand.org
Pet Photos with Santa
WHAT: Furry friends need festive holiday photos, too. Stop by Gussied Up Pet Boutique for Pet Photos with Santa. No ticketing required, however, availability is first come, first served.
WHEN: Dec. 23, 5 to 7 p.m.
HERE: Gussied Up Pet Boutique in Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta
