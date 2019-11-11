Below is a list of holiday events happening in Cobb County.
To submit items to this list and for the calendars in the print edition, email press releases in the below format to the Lifestyle Department at lifestyle@mdjonline.com.
Mistletoe Market
WHAT: Mistletoe Market, a holiday fundraiser of the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta, brings together over 40 specialty merchants from across the Southeast. Shoppers will have access to onsite monogramming, holiday decor, jewelry, luxury dog beds and more.
WHEN: Nov. 14-17
WHERE: Cobb County Civic Center, 584 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta
INFO: www.jlcm.org
6th annual Holiday Gift Shop at the Depot
WHAT: The Ceramics Department at Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will present the 6th annual Holiday Gift Shop. Students and instructors will fill this historical spot with handmade works of art, functional pottery, jewelry, fiber crafts, paintings, hand made soaps and more.
WHEN: Nov. 15-Dec. 8
WHERE: Historic Train Depot in downtown Kennesaw, 2829 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw
INFO: www.kennesaw-ga.gov
A Tuna Christmas
WHAT: The Vineyard Cafe and Dinner Theatre will have A Tuna Christmas. It is Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas, which is halfway between San Angelo and Hell. Radio station OKKK news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the annual lawn-display contest. In other news, voracious Joe Bob Lipsey’s production of A Christmas Carol is jeopardized by unpaid electric bills.
WHEN: Nov. 15, Nov. 17, Nov. 23-24 and Dec. 7-8
WHERE: The Vineyard Cafe and Dinner Theatre, 21 W. Park Square NE, Marietta
COST: Tickets are $42 plus tax and seating is very limited.
INFO: www.thevineyardcafe.com or 678-581-3771.
The Gift of the Magi 2.0
WHAT: Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square presents this adaptation of O. Henry’s timeless holiday fable by N. Emil Thomas for the second year in a row. Jim, an Atlanta streetcar driver struggling to make ends meet during the Atlanta Transit Strike of 1950, goes to great lengths to buy a Christmas gift for his wife, Della. Jim is unaware that Della is going to similar lengths to afford a gift for him.
WHEN: Nov. 15-16, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17, 2:30 p.m.; Nov. 20, 11 a.m.; Nov. 21-23, 7:30 p.m.; and Nov. 24, 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Marietta's New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta
COST: $30 VIP, $25 adults and $20 seniors/military
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical
WHAT: The beloved tradition that continues to capture the hearts of children and their families everywhere, comes to the live stage for the first time ever. This all-new musical and premiere stage production includes an exclusive invitation to Santa’s North Pole and engages audiences with a glimpse into the magical lives of Scout Elves. Featuring an original story and score, and dazzling sets and costumes, this momentous celebration of the season leaves spirits high and captivates all with the splendor of Christmas.
WHEN: Nov. 23, noon and 5 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area, 30339
COST: $35.50 - $65.50
Thanksgiving and the Civil War
WHAT: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will be Thanksgiving and the Civil War. Celebrations of thankfulness for the harvest have existed since pre-history, but the story of the Thanksgiving holiday has origins planted in the Civil War. Participants can join this ranger-led program to discover how the War Between the States gave the nation a day of Thanksgiving and how it has changed over the years.
WHEN: Nov. 24, 2:30 to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw
INFO: 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo
Six Flags Over Georgia's Holiday in the Park
WHAT: The theme park will be lit up with more than one million LED lights and dozens of Christmas trees. The holiday classic will include festive shows, culinary treats, the park's most popular rides and Santa Claus. Guests can take a magical ride on the North Pole Express through the snowy and beautiful scenery on a journey to the North Pole where Santa and Mrs. Claus are waiting to see you. Just be sure check for your name on the nice list before you step on board. The Riverview Carousel was originally built in Chicago in 1908. Today it sits as an iconic centerpiece at Six Flags Over Georgia. The carousel will be decorated with nearly 94,000 lights, 1,350 feet of garland, 1,200 ornaments and more than 200 luminary candles. In addition to the rides, there will a Main Street Christmas, Peppermint Plaza, Retro Christmas USA, a Georgia Christmas, Mistletoe Mansion and S'Mores Village.
WHEN: Nov. 24-Jan. 5
WHERE: Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell
INFO: sixflags.com/overgeorgia
Lights of Life
WHAT: Life University introduced the Lights of LIfe in 1989, as a gift to the local community. It has since grown to be one of the most popular light shows in the Southeast, attracting nearly a half million spectators. Cars, vans and buses can cruise through the campus on a 1.5-mile drive. The event also features photos with Santa, pony rides, trains, a petting zoo and a concession stand.
WHEN: Nov. 28 - Dec. 31
WHERE: Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta
Hip Hop Nutcracker
WHAT: A holiday mash-up for the whole family, "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" is back and better than ever. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, it is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow - one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers take participants on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.
WHEN: Nov. 29
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area, 30339
COST: $31 to $81
The Avenue East Cobb Tree Lighting
WHAT: Kick-off the holiday season with Santa's arrival, carriage rides and the shopping center's first-ever tree lighting.
WHEN: Nov. 29, 3 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta
INFO: www.avenueeastcobb.com
Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre
WHAT: Do you believe in magic? Come get swept away in the joy of the holidays with Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre's enchanting rendition of the beloved story ballet, "The Nutcracker." With four performances over Thanksgiving weekend, this holiday classic promises to delight audiences of all ages.
WHEN: Nov. 29 - Dec. 1
WHERE: Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta
Soulful Sounds of Christmas featuring Will Downing
WHAT: With a career that spans over 30 years and 21 albums, Will Downing is one of the most versatile and loved voices of our time. Known as The Prince of Sophisticated Soul, his repertoire consists of signature interpretations of R&B classics like "I Go Crazy", "Wishing On A Star" and "I Try", with original hits "A Million Ways", "Sorry I" and the show-stopping duet with Rachelle Ferrell, "Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This."
WHEN: Nov. 30, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area, 30339
COST: $39 - $100
Il Divo: A Holiday Song Celebration
WHAT: The quartet, Il Divo, is set to perform a distinct holiday spectacular with a live orchestra. Il Divo will perform songs from The Christmas Collection, their compilation of merry classics that was certified Platinum by the RIAA.
WHEN: Dec. 1, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area, 30339
COST: $41 - $346
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
WHAT: The iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner Brian Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra whip up a huge dose of retro holiday cheer with their 16th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour, presented by SiriusXM, and featuring The Imaginaries. The show also features music from their four best-selling holiday albums, as well as original Brian Setzer hits.
WHEN: Dec. 3, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area, 30339
COST: $35 - $75
Smyrna Tree Lighting
WHAT: This annual event marks the beginning of the season of lights in downtown Smyrna. There will be a parade at 7 p.m., followed by the tree lighting by Santa. There will be concerts by local church and school choral groups, activities for children and visits with Santa.
WHEN: Dec. 3, 5 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna
INFO: www.smyrnacity.com
A Magical Cirque Christmas
WHAT: The producers of Broadway’s smash hit “The Illusionists” have brought together the world’s greatest entertainers for a new holiday production – A Magical Cirque Christmas. Experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the world, accompanied by holiday music performed llive.
WHEN: Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area, 30339
COST: $42, $52, $66, $89 and $146, plus applicable fees
Marietta Tree Lighting
WHAT: The City of Marietta’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be in conjunction with the arrival of Santa Claus in Glover Park on Marietta Square. The events begins at 4 p.m. with performances by local school choruses. Santa makes his grand entrance via a City of Marietta firetruck at 5:20 p.m. followed by the lighting of the City’s Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Children can meet Santa until 8 p.m. that evening.
WHEN: Dec. 5, 4 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Marietta Square
INFO: mariettaga.gov
Vinings Jubliee Tree Lighting
WHAT: The oldest tradition in historic Vinings will feature live holiday music, cookie and ornament decorating, train rides and pictures with Santa.
WHEN: Dec. 5, 6 p.m.
WHERE: Vinings Jubilee at Tower Stage, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta
INFO: www.viningsjubilee.com
The Georgia Ballet
WHAT: The Georgia Ballet's "The Nutcracker" is a timeless ballet that the whole family can enjoy. This season's production will feature entirely new choreography by artistic director Daet Rodriguez and ballet mistress Margit Peguero.
WHEN: Dec. 5-8
WHERE: Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta
COST: $11 to $42
INFO: https://www.georgiaballet.org/season or 770-528-0881
Frosty! A Very Merry Musical!
WHAT: It is Dec. 23 and Paddy Moran, a homeless man living in Central Park, befriends an orphan named, Billy. The child has come to New York in order to keep a promise made to his mother - to build the best snowman ever. Before they go to sleep that night, Paddy reveals to Billy that his hat is an heirloom worth a small fortune. A magic spell has been placed on the hat and every 50 years on Christmas Eve, the owner of the hat is granted a "bit o' magic and a wish." Billy builds a snowman and places the hat on its head, christening his new friend - "Frosty." Magically, Frosty comes to life and leads Billy on an adventure through the streets of New York.
WHEN: Dec. 5-29
WHERE: Marietta's New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta
COST: $35 general, $30 seniors/military and $22.50 children under age 12
22nd annual Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour
WHAT: Chart-topping, Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz returns to the road this holiday season with the 22nd annual Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour. Joining Koz will be South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, who has accompanied Koz on numerous Christmas outings; Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester, known for such mega-hits as “Midnight Blue” and “Don’t Cry Out Loud”; Copenhagen-born jazz/soul saxophonist Michael Lington and special guest Chris Walker, singer, bassist and former musical director for Al Jarreau. Koz and Friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, as well as a Chanukah medley and hits from their respective catalogues.
WHEN: Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area, 30339
COST: $42 - $85
Powder Springs Tree Lighting
WHAT: Powder Springs will have Christmas Around the World with a parade and tree lighting. The parade will be 6:30 p.m. on Marietta Street. The tree lighting and photos with Santa will be at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall. There will be cookies and hot cocoa.
WHEN: Dec. 6
WHERE: Powder Springs City Hall, 4484 Marietta Street, Powder Springs
Kennesaw State University's School of Music Holiday Concert
WHAT: Kennesaw State University will have the School of Music Holiday Concert, featuring holiday favorites performed by the KSU Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and choirs. This performance will feature a festive program, including popular carols.
WHEN: Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
WHERE: KSU’s Morgan Concert Hall
COST: $15-$20
Acworth Tree Lighting
WHAT: The City of Acworth will have Santa in the downtown area. There will be a host of live performances into the evening and the lighting of the City's tree. Mayor Tommy Allegood will read The Night Before Christmas at the Plaza.
WHEN: Dec. 6, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Acworth
Marietta Pops Orchestra holiday concerts
WHAT: The Marietta Pops Orchestra will have two holiday concerts for their 10th anniversary year. The family-friendly concerts are less than two hours long and include a brief intermission. The musicians perform about 20 titles. There will also be sing-alongs of favorite holiday songs and a vocal ensemble for a couple of the pieces.
WHEN/WHERE: Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church Marietta, 148 Church Street in Marietta; and Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center's Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta.
COST: $10 students, $20 adults.
39th annual Apple Annie Arts & Crafts Show
WHAT: The 39th annual Apple Annie Arts & Crafts will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in East Cobb. There will be 120 artisans showcasing their handmade items in a variety of categories, from holiday décor, woodworking, painting, jewelry, stained glass and fabric crafts.
WHEN: Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: St. Ann's Catholic Church, 4905 Roswell Road in Marietta.
COST: Admission is $3 per person for ages 13 & up, with proceeds going to local charities. No strollers. St. Ann’s Preschool will also be selling baked goods at the Bake Sale in Room 5. The Apple Annie Café in Nolan Hall will be serving soup, sandwiches and beverages for hungry shoppers and artisans. All artisans in the show are donating a $30 item to the Blue Light Raffle and shoppers have a chance to win every 15 minutes. Tickets can be purchased in Nolan Hall near the Apple Annie Café.
Kennesaw Tree Lighting
WHAT: Kennesaw will have a Day with Santa. The event will feature a parade at 2 p.m. and the lighting of the City's Christmas Tree at 6 p.m.
WHEN: Dec. 7, 2 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Kennesaw and Depot Park
INFO: www.kennesaw-ga.gov
GSO presents Holiday Pops!
WHAT: The Georgia Symphony Orchestra concert, the GSO Chorus and the Georgia Youth Symphony Chamber Chorus will present a collection of traditional holiday tunes and classical music. This is a family-friendly concert ideal for all ages.
WHEN: Dec. 7, 3 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta
COST: $10 - $22
INFO: georgiasymphony.org
Kennesaw State University's Holiday Benefit Performance
WHAT: Kennesaw State University will have a Holiday Benefit Performance, coordinated by faculty in the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies. This is a celebratory compilation of beloved holiday songs, music and stories. All proceeds benefit Theatre and Performance Studies majors pursuing a study abroad program.
WHEN: Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
WHERE: KSU’s Stillwell Theater
COST: $10, door sale only
Star 94 "Deck the Hall Ball"
WHAT: Star 94.1 presents the "Deck The Hall Ball" starring Rob Thomas with special guest Dean Lewis. Come celebrate over 30 years of hits with the Star 94.1 family. This is an all ages event.
WHEN: Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Avenue, Atlanta
COST: $39.50 - $99.50
INFO: http://bit.ly/RTinATL
Santa's Magical Moments
WHAT: Santa's Magical Moments is back. Experience a magical half-hour with Santa at his house on Marietta Square. Guests can have milk and cookies, read Christmas stories, play games and walk away with pictures to remember your magical night.
WHEN: Dec. 9-10 and 16-17
WHERE: Marietta Square
Black Nativity
WHAT: Black Nativity is an African-American telling of the Nativity story, written by acclaimed African-American poet and playwright Langston Hughes and adapted by Robert John Connor. This one act musical opens in a modern day African-American church on Christmas day, filled with testifying deacons, sanctified ladies and down-home preaching.
WHEN: Dec. 13, 8 p.m.; Dec. 14, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Dec. 15, 3 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area, 30339
COST: $36 - $66
A Christmas Tradition
WHAT: A Christmas Tradition will return to The Strand stage for the 6th year of sharing the holiday spirit through song and dance. This hometown favorite holiday revue features costumed singers and dancers performing both traditional and funky Christmas favorites.
WHEN: Dec. 13-15 and Dec. 20-22
WHERE: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square NE, Marietta
INFO: earlsmithstrand.org
Christmas Royal Tea and Grand Yuletide Ball
WHAT: Holiday royals Princess Joy and Prince Goodtidings invite all children to join them for a very special Christmas tea party at The Strand. Guests will enjoy tea, juice and snacks with the Prince and Princess before retiring to the Grand Hall for an excerpt of “The Nutcracker” performed by the sugarplum dancers and a story read by Sir Randall of Symphony of Toys. The event will conclude with a dance party and photos with the Prince and Princess at the Grand Yuletide Ball. Children are encouraged to dress up for the special occasion. Tickets include a gift bag of goodies from Symphony of Toys for children. Festivities will last approximately an hour and a half.
WHEN: Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-23
WHERE: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square NE, Marietta
COST: $20 children and adults
INFO: earlsmithstrand.org
31st annual Music of the Season Concert
WHAT: The Tara Winds Community Band will have the 31st annual Music of the Season Concert. The concert, conducted by Dr. Andrea Derenzis Strauss, Steve Giove and Stan Kramer, will feature the Starr's Mill High School Chanticleer, Dr. John L. Odom & TW Machine. Special guest soloists are Amber Greer and Matthew McCord.
WHEN: Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Kennesaw State University Bailey Performance Center, 488 Prillaman Way in Kennesaw
Home for the Holidays
WHAT: This annual holiday extravaganza features the talented stars of Pebblebrook High School and local professional artists on stage with holiday cheer.
WHEN: Dec. 20-22
WHERE: Cobb County Civic Center Complex, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta
Marietta Square Christmas Market
WHAT: The Square will have an Artisan Market on North Park Square from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Farmer's Market on Mill Street from 9 a.m. to noon.
WHEN: Dec. 21
WHERE: Marietta Square
Dashing Through the Square
WHAT: The 4th Annual Dashing Through the Square is a 5K fundraiser hosted by the Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the PEARL Foundation Inc. Longtime Atlanta journalist Donna Lowry is this year’s race ambassador. The family friendly race is a AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifying event. It also includes a 1K Rudolph Run for kids. Each runner will receive a medal and T-shirt. The race route will go past historic homes and shops that line Marietta Square. Runners are encouraged to break out the holiday gear and teams are also encouraged. There is a timed and untimed option for the 5K as well as a virtual option. The cost is $40 timed, $35 untimed, $50 virtual and $10 for the Rudolph 1K. The race warm-up starts at 7:40 a.m. and the timed race kicks off at 8:08 a.m., untimed at 8:20 a.m. and the Rudolph 1K at 9:30 a.m.
WHEN: Dec. 21
WHERE: Marietta Square
INFO: akarhozetaomega.org or search Dashing Through the Square on Active.com.
Menorah Lighting on Marietta Square
WHAT: Congregation Ner Tamid of Marietta/West Cobb will have a Menorah Lighting on the Glover Park Stage at Marietta Square. The event will be led by Rabbi Joseph Prass, featuring Hanukkah music and dancing by the Smyrna Team Dancers, books from PJ Library, free hot chocolate and gift card raffle. The rain date will be Dec. 29.
WHEN: Dec. 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Glover Park Stage at Marietta Square, 50 Park Square in Marietta
INFO: www.mynertamid.org or 678-264-8575
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.