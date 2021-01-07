As part of a new educational initiative at the William Root House Museum & Garden, Cobb Landmarks is partnering with historians, local businesses owners and celebrities for a series of entertaining and educational videos about everyday life during the 1860s.
The videos, which are viewable both online and on touchscreen displays located throughout the Root House campus, show modern-day people trying their hand at 19th century tasks.
The first video in the series was filmed in the cookhouse at the Root House Museum. For the video, Cobb Landmarks reached out to Pie Bar to see if they would be interested in baking a pie using the 1850s cast iron cookstove at the museum. Lauren Bolden, who owns Pie Bar along with her husband, agreed to take part in the project.
During filming, Lauren discussed the ingredients and the original 1845 apple pie recipe she was using, all while adding humor throughout the process. Finally, the pie went into the oven. The result? A pie that “does not reflect the quality of pies we serve at Pie Bar,” as Lauren laughingly put it.
Another video challenged Brielle Gaines, CEO & co-founder of Tiny Bubbles Tea Bar, and Mariah Rutledge, manager, to correctly set a formal afternoon tea using instructions culled from Mrs. Crowen’s American Lady’s Cookery Book, published in the 1860s.
A third video features local entertainers taste-testing popular 19th century dishes including foods like dandelion greens, beef tongue stew and vinegar pie — all prepared by local food historian Clarissa Clifton and her associates.
“It’s my hope that these and future videos will provide a bit of levity and entertainment to educators and students,” said Trevor Beemon, executive director of Cobb Landmarks and the William Root House.
Owned and operated by Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, the William Root House is one of the oldest homes in the Atlanta area.
To view the videos and to make a contribution to help fund future videos, visit RootHouseMuseum.com/TV.
