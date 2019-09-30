The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2929 Cherokee Street in Kennesaw, will host a Historic Artisan Faire on Saturday.
The event will feature demonstrations of aluminum casting, blacksmithing, fiber spinning, textile dyeing, ceramics and letterpress printing. Makers showcasing their artistry and skill include the Peachtree Spinners, Red Onion Press and the Kennesaw State University School of Art and Design.
Scratch blocks for the aluminum pour will be available for purchase from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A limited quantity of aluminum pour scratch blocks are available to purchase for $20 each, with proceeds going to support KSU's School of Art and Design. The casting demonstration is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m.
There will be hands-on activities throughout the day that include candle dipping and a Make Your Own Toy Workshop. Participants can explore the Museum’s permanent exhibits to learn about the Great Locomotive Chase, one of the Civil War’s most thrilling episodes. The Museum also includes a full-scale replica of The Glover Machine Works, a locomotive factory in nearby Marietta that helped rebuild the South after the war.
Museum event admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for military and university students, $5 for children ages 3-17 and free for children 2 and under. Admission for Museum members is free.
Tickets available at southernmuseum.org.
