There will be a family-friendly hike at Leone Hall Price Park, 4715 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Resident naturalist Dennis Krusac will share his famous owl impersonation. Participants can learn about echolocation with special bat detectors.

Participants should wear a mask and comfortable shoes, bring a flashlight and water bottle.

An adult-only hike will be hosted Sept. 26.

For more information, visit friendsofpricepark.org.

