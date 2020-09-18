There will be a family-friendly hike at Leone Hall Price Park, 4715 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Resident naturalist Dennis Krusac will share his famous owl impersonation. Participants can learn about echolocation with special bat detectors.
Participants should wear a mask and comfortable shoes, bring a flashlight and water bottle.
An adult-only hike will be hosted Sept. 26.
For more information, visit friendsofpricepark.org.
