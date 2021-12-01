Highland Rivers Health to integrate Cobb County Community Services Board

Highland Rivers Health, one of Georgia’s largest behavioral health agencies, will grow substantially in 2022 with the integration of Cobb County Community Services Board and Haralson Behavioral Health Services.
The combined agency will retain the legal name Highland Rivers Community Service Board but will do business as Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, with a new logo and the new tagline, “One community fostering hope, empowerment and purpose.” A new agency website will be unveiled in early 2022 as part of the ongoing rebranding and service integration that is expected to take several months.
Following the consolidation, Highland Rivers will be the largest behavioral health provider in Georgia, with a 13-county service territory that is home to more than 1.7 million people – nearly 17% of Georgia’s population – across a 4,700 square mile area of northwest Georgia. With a combined workforce of nearly 1,000 professionals, the agency will have an approximately $75 million annual budget.
The new, integrated organization will improve access to a broader array of behavioral health services for Georgians in metro Atlanta and northwest Georgia, said Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
Plans for the potential consolidation of Cobb County CSB into Highland Rivers Health began in late 2019, as CCCSB was unable to adequately meet demand for services in the community. Toward that end, Highland Rivers CEO Melanie Dallas was contracted to serve as interim CEO of the Cobb agency in July 2020, following the retirement of CEO Foster Norman.
During the ensuing period, staff from Highland Rivers worked closely with their counterparts at CCCSB to determine processes for integrating the operational and financial workings of the two agencies. Following months of intensive preparation and planning, the governing boards of both entities this summer voted to proceed with consolidation.
Haralson County has been served by Haralson Behavioral Health Services, a stand-alone agency with approximately 20 staff but which was not a community service board. Highland Rivers Health has had a long-term partnership with HBHS to provide community-based services in the county, and has generally considered Haralson County as part of its service territory. As with CCCSB, the Haralson Behavioral Health facility will become a Highland Rivers facility and staff will become employees of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health.
The Highland Rivers governing board will undergo changes as well. The current 14 members will be expanded to 18 members, with consideration being given to the population size of the counties served. Melanie Dallas will continue as CEO of the new entity, and all existing members of Highland Rivers’ executive team will likewise remain in their current positions.
Highland Rivers operates more than two-dozen treatment facilities across a 4,700-square mile area of Northwest Georgia that includes Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk and Whitfield counties. It serves more than 19,000 individuals annually.
For more information, visit http://highlandrivershealth.com and http://www.cobbcsb.com.
