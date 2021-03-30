Registration opens April 1 for Kennesaw State University's Summer Art Intensives.
These in-person classes are for high school students and will be held June 7-11. The week filled with the arts is geared for rising freshman through high school seniors and gives participants opportunities to experience technical and artistic growth in an environment that fosters creativity and learning.
The summer intensives include acting, dance, musical theatre, theatre design and technology, and visual arts.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu/community-programs/summer-arts.php.
