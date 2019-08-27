Reform Congregation Ner Tamid, 1349 Old Highway 41, Suite 220 in Marietta, will have High Holiday services led by Rabbi Joseph Prass beginning on Sept. 29.
The services will begin with Rosh Hashanah on the evening of Sept. 29 and morning services on Sept. 30. Kol Nidre will be the evening of Oct. 8, with music by cellist Rachel Halverson. Yom Kippur, Yizkor & Community Break-Fast will be on Oct. 9.
Seating is limited. Cost is $126 for non-members, which may be applied to current year membership. Active military, children and students are free.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.mynertamid.org.
For more information, call 678-264-8575 or email HighHolidays@mynertamid.org.
