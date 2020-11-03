A busy scene is expected Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the Atlanta Community Food Bank drive-through event at the Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road SW in Marietta.
The Cobb County Public Library will be staging free food pantry events at the Stratton Library Wednesday and Nov. 18 in partnership with the Atlanta-based non-profit. One package of up to 20 pounds will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The donated packages include produce and shelf-stable items.
Stratton Branch Manager Patricia Ball said the past five ACFB food pantry events at the library since mid-2020 resulted in more than 1,500 families served with the food packages usually all picked up within two hours or so reflecting the reality of major food security gaps in the community.
For information, call 770-528-2522 or visit www.cobbcat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.