The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have High Blood Pressure Management on May 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Diane McKinney, N.D. Natural/Holistic Doctor from WellCare, will present natural ways to help prevent high blood pressure and maintain heart health. With information, dedication and discipline it may be possible to make improvements and become free of health challenges altogether.
The event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 10 people.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.