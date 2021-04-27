The Senior Wellness Center in Marietta will have the Heritage Park Nature Walk on May 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.
A member of Cobb County's Natural Resource Management Unit will lead seniors on a walk through the wetlands area of Heritage Park, 60 Fontaine Road in Mableton and discuss the diverse ecosystems, which thrive in the area.
The event is free, but registration is required. No transportation will be provided. Seniors should meet at the location.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
