The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Here Comes Peter Cottontail Drive-Up on April 1 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Seniors can drive-up to the center, roll down their window and the Easter Bunny will hand them a surprise. The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
