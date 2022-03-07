The West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw, and Keep Cobb Beautiful will have Herb Gardening on March 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants can learn about what herbs to grow and enjoy in Georgia. Registration is required.

For more information, call Rufina Iruka 770-528-4699.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.