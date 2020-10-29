National Cremation Service of Atlanta has partnered with Operation Gratitude to write letters and send care packages to 75,000 deployed troops.
Monetary donations can be made through Operation Gratitude’s website, https://giving.operationgratitude.com/fundraiser/2959117. Donations go directly to Operation Gratitude and are used to create and ship care packages across the country
and around the world. Every $15 donation sends one care package.
The community can also show their gratitude by dropping off postcards, thank you notes or letters to be included in care packages at National Cremation Service, 1812 Powder Springs Road SW, Suite 2111 in Marietta.
For more information, call services manager Canaan Elkins at 770-429-2465.
